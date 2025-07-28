- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Vanadium Resources Ltd Ltd is a junior exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company holds an interest in the development of Quartz Bore project and Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project. Geographically, it operates within two segments which are Australia and South Africa.