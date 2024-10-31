Inca One Gold Corp is a mineral resource company and mineral processing company. It is engaged in the business of developing gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. Its activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals. It provides its service basically to small-scale miners. It's Chala One milling facility located in Chala, Southern Peru. The Koricancha ore processing facility located in Peru. The company operates through a gold milling facility and generates revenue from the same.