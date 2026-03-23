Golden Pursuit Resources

TSXV:GDP

Golden Pursuit Resources focuses on gold exploration and fully owns deposits and prospects in the Northwest Territories, Canada, and Nevada, USA, with only royalty obligations on some purchased...

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Golden Pursuit Resources focuses on gold exploration and fully owns deposits and prospects in the Northwest Territories, Canada, and Nevada, USA, with only royalty obligations on some purchased claims in the NWT. The Gordon Lake project holds active land and water permits until 2030, supporting exploration and development. The company owns 11 properties with histories of mining and exploration dating back to the 1930s, including five classified as 'former producers' by the NWT government. It has conducted extensive work at Gordon Lake since 2021.
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