iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

NASDAQ:SOXX

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index composed of U. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. The underlying index measures the performance of U.S.-traded securities of companies engaged in the semiconductor business. The fund is non-diversified.

