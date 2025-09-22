iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
The investment seeks to track the investment results of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index composed of U. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. The underlying index measures the performance of U.S.-traded securities of companies engaged in the semiconductor business. The fund is non-diversified.