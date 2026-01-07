Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines, process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems, and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform.