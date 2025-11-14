The Fund seeks investment results that correspond before fees and expenses generally to the performance of its underlying index the Sprott Zacks Gold Miners Index ticker symbol ZAXSGDM the Underlying Index. The fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index aims to track the performance of junior gold companies primarily located in the U.S., Canada and Australia whose common stock, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are traded on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradeable for foreign investors without any restrictions. It is non-diversified.