Betashares Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Index is designed to track the performance of equity securities of companies listed in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the increased adoption and utilisation of robotics and artificial intelligence (¿AI¿), including companies involved in industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, artificial intelligence and unmanned vehicles (collectively, ¿Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Companies¿).The Fund will seek to achieve the investment objective by adopting a ¿full replication¿ strategy.