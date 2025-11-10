loader

Quarterback Resources

CSE:QB
1 min read

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Quarterback Resources Scores with 160 Percent Gain

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia approximately 150 kilometres north-northwest of Fort St. James.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES