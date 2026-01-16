Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women's Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare.