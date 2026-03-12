CHARBONE to Present at the Hydrogen East Conference and Announce the Development of a Supply Hub in the Atlantic Market through its Subsidiary

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 12, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce its participation in the Hydrogen East conference on April 13, 2026, as well as the development of a supply hub dedicated to UHP hydrogen and strategic specialty gases in the Atlantic Canada market ("Atlantic Hub").
This initiative marks a new step in Charbone's deployment strategy aimed at establishing an integrated network of hubs for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen and strategic industrial gases in North America.
The future Atlantic Hub, which will be managed by its subsidiary Charbone Nova Scotia Inc. and operational by June 2026, will serve as a dedicated physical facility for local storage and regional distribution, ensuring a reliable and flexible supply of hydrogen for a variety of demanding industrial users, including the defense, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and energy infrastructure sectors.
Charbone has been active in the Atlantic region for over three (3) years and has developed in-depth knowledge of the Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island markets, while working on various initiatives with major potential clients and partners, particularly in the following areas:
Port infrastructure
Canadian Navy shipyards and facilities
Automotive component supply chain
Utility and energy companies
Research and development companies
Advanced zero-emission transportation solutions
This "hub-and-spoke" model is a cornerstone of Charbone's strategy to progressively deploy a scalable network of hydrogen and strategic industrial gas supply hubs across Canada and the United States, supporting regional markets through local storage, logistics, and distribution capabilities.
"The Atlantic Canada region represents a strategic market for Charbone, particularly due to the presence of high-quality infrastructure, large industrial users, and energy transition initiatives," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "The Company anticipates that this hub will play a structuring role in the development of its future North American hydrogen logistics platform."
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
