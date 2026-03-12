CHARBONE to Present at the Hydrogen East Conference and Announce the Development of a Supply Hub in the Atlantic Market through its Subsidiary

CHARBONE to Present at the Hydrogen East Conference and Announce the Development of a Supply Hub in the Atlantic Market through its Subsidiary

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 12, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce its participation in the Hydrogen East conference on April 13, 2026, as well as the development of a supply hub dedicated to UHP hydrogen and strategic specialty gases in the Atlantic Canada market ("Atlantic Hub").

This initiative marks a new step in Charbone's deployment strategy aimed at establishing an integrated network of hubs for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen and strategic industrial gases in North America.

The future Atlantic Hub, which will be managed by its subsidiary Charbone Nova Scotia Inc. and operational by June 2026, will serve as a dedicated physical facility for local storage and regional distribution, ensuring a reliable and flexible supply of hydrogen for a variety of demanding industrial users, including the defense, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and energy infrastructure sectors.

Charbone has been active in the Atlantic region for over three (3) years and has developed in-depth knowledge of the Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island markets, while working on various initiatives with major potential clients and partners, particularly in the following areas:

  • Port infrastructure 

  • Canadian Navy shipyards and facilities 

  • Automotive component supply chain 

  • Utility and energy companies 

  • Research and development companies  

  • Advanced zero-emission transportation solutions  

This "hub-and-spoke" model is a cornerstone of Charbone's strategy to progressively deploy a scalable network of hydrogen and strategic industrial gas supply hubs across Canada and the United States, supporting regional markets through local storage, logistics, and distribution capabilities.

"The Atlantic Canada region represents a strategic market for Charbone, particularly due to the presence of high-quality infrastructure, large industrial users, and energy transition initiatives," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "The Company anticipates that this hub will play a structuring role in the development of its future North American hydrogen logistics platform."

For more details on the Hydrogen East Conference, please click on the link below:

About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Contact Charbone Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@Charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

charbonech:cctsxv:chcleantech investing
CH:CC
Charbone
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Corp.

Charbone

North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity hydrogen and strategic industrial gases

North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity hydrogen and strategic industrial gases Keep Reading...
CHARBONE presentera a la conference Hydrogen East et annonce le developpement d'un hub d'approvisionnement dans le marche de l'Atlantique via sa filiale

CHARBONE presentera a la conference Hydrogen East et annonce le developpement d'un hub d'approvisionnement dans le marche de l'Atlantique via sa filiale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 12 mars 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Selects Papadakis Engineering as Integration Partner for Novel Thermal-Hybrid Synthetic Fuel Demonstration Facility Heat Exchanger System

Syntholene Selects Papadakis Engineering as Integration Partner for Novel Thermal-Hybrid Synthetic Fuel Demonstration Facility Heat Exchanger System

Experienced Thermal Integration Specialist Team Adds Depth to Syntholene's Construction and Operational RosterSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that it has selected Papadakis Engineering ("Papadakis"), the advanced... Keep Reading...
Funding to Advance 2026 Development Milestones

Funding to Advance 2026 Development Milestones

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Funding to Advance 2026 Development MilestonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
European Green Transition (AIM:EGT)

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

European Green Transition plc (AIM: EGT) announces that in line with its strategy set out at IPO, EGT has entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") to acquire an established, EBITDA profitable onshore wind turbine operating, maintenance, repairing, and remote monitoring business (the "O&M... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Charbone
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

CHARBONE presentera a la conference Hydrogen East et annonce le developpement d'un hub d'approvisionnement dans le marche de l'Atlantique via sa filiale

Anteros Metals Enters Into Option Agreement

Related News

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Option Agreement

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes the Auxer Gold Property Acquisition To Expand US Operations

precious metals investing

Harvest Gold Expands Its Mosseau Property Along Strike To The North And South Adding 24 Claims And 8 Additional Mineral Showings

precious metals investing

Lahontan Announces Private Placement

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Agreement to Acquire Royalty on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit