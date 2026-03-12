Harvest Gold Expands Its Mosseau Property Along Strike To The North And South Adding 24 Claims And 8 Additional Mineral Showings

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / March 12, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire 24 additional mineral claims covering 1,356 hectares (the "Claims") from two separate arm's length prospector groups in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec.
The block of six (6) claims and four (4) claims to the south are underlain by the Kiask River Deformation Zone and, when combined with Harvest Gold's LaBelle property, provide continuous coverage over approximately 33 kilometres of strike length of favourable geology south of the Wilson intrusion (see Figure 1).
Figure 1: Newly Acquired Mineral Claims
With this acquisition, Harvest Gold's land position in the highly prospective Urban Barry Greenstone Belt now totals 401 mineral claims covering 21,372.81 hectares and over 50 kilometres of strike length of favorable and potentially mineralized structures, strategically located within the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt (See Figure 2).
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "This expansion enhances our strategic footprint in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt. Importantly, it connects Mosseau and LaBelle and now covers the entirety of the Kiask River Deformation Zone. Historical results and surface showings from only a small portion of the now expanded Mosseau property underscore the strong exploration potential across the largely underexplored, 100% owned land package.
Strategic Expansion of the Mosseau Project
The Claims acquired by Harvest Gold cover 1,356 hectares in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec. The Claims expand the Company's Mosseau Project along strike, both to the north and south, incorporating areas of favourable geology with documented historical gold and base metal showings. Historical work documented in the government's database (SIGEOM) has outlined five (5) additional mineral showings in the north part of the Mosseau property, extending into the Toussaint Deformation Zone and three (3) mineral showings to the south, adjoining the Mosseau and LaBelle properties (Figure 1).
Northern Showings within the Toussaint Deformation Zone include:
-
Domtar 116 (Blueberry): 4.4% Cu, 46.0 g/t Ag, 1.38 g/t Au over 0.18 m (DDH)
-
Domtar 111 (Beehler Vein): 0.69 g/t Au, 3.09 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 0.23% MoS₂ over 0.61 m (channel sample) and 1.4 g/t Au, 0.86% Cu (grab sample)
-
Rivière Wilson: 1.0 g/t Au (grab sample)
-
Verneuil-BV-92-01: 1.23 g/t Au over 0.27 m (DDH)
-
Verneuil-Serem Est: 1.41 g/t Au over 1.5 m (DDH)
Southern Showings – Kiask River Deformation Zone
-
Lac Labrie: 47.32 g/t Au over 0.3 m (DDH), 22.3 g/t Au over 0.9 m (DDH), 119.67 g/t Au (float sample)
-
Labrie 2: 1.65% Zn, 1.11% Pb (grab samples)
-
Lac Labrie SE: 2.06 g/t Au, 4.46 g/t Ag over 0.61m (DDH)
The block of six (6) claims and Four (4) claims to the south are underlain by the Kiask River Deformation Zone and, when combined with Harvest Gold's LaBelle property, provide continuous coverage over approximately 33 kilometres of strike length of favourable geology south of the Wilson intrusion The Audet-Robert claim blocks were purchased from Jean Robert, Les Explorations Carat, 9495-6976 Québec Inc. (the "Audet-Robert Vendors") and the Gaudreault claim block was purchased from Daniel Gaudreault (the "Gaudreault Vendor").
Transaction Terms - Audet-Robert Claim Blocks
As consideration for a 100% interest in the Audet-Robert claim blocks, Harvest Gold has agreed to provide the Audet-Robert Vendors with:
-
$60,000 in cash, with $30,000 payable upon receiving TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") approval to the transaction and $30,000 payable by June 30th, 2026;
-
750,000 common shares of the Company (the Shares"), with one-half (1/2) of the Shares to be issued upon receiving Exchange approval to the transaction and one-half (1/2) of the Shares to be delivered by June 30th, 2026. The Shares will be subject to a statutory resale restriction period of four months from the date of issuance of the Shares in accordance with Canadian securities laws.
-
The Audet-Robert Vendors will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, of which 0.5% (50%) may be repurchased by Harvest Gold for $750,000.
Transaction Terms - Gaudreault Claim Block
As consideration for a 100% interest in the Gaudreault claim block, Harvest Gold will provide the Gaudreault Vendor with $5,000 in cash.
No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transactions.
The Agreements remain subject to regulatory approval by the Exchange.
NI 43-101 Disclosure – Historical Data
The historical exploration results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by Harvest Gold. Although the Company considers the historical work to be relevant and reliable, it has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results and does not rely on them for the purposes of this disclosure. The historical information is presented solely to provide context for current exploration results and ongoing exploration planning.
The true widths of the reported historical drill and channel sampling intervals have not been determined. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the Mosseau Project.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Mr. Martin has reviewed and verified the historical assay results reported in SIGEOM and has not identified any errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Martin are not aware of any factors related to sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the historical data disclosed herein.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 401 claims covering 21,372.81 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 2).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favourable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 2: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
