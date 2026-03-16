PayPay offers a digital finance platform with services that range from easy-to-use payments services to a full-suite of financial services, designed to simplify and enrich the everyday lives of consumers and businesses in Japan.Payments services contribute to broad-based user engagement through transaction frequency, while financial services deepen and accelerate user engagement through cross-selling and long-term product relationships.Together, they function as mutually reinforcing pillars of our ecosystem and form the foundation of our user engagement strategy.