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PayPay offers a digital finance platform with services that range from easy-to-use payments services to a full-suite of financial services, designed to simplify and enrich the everyday lives of consumers and businesses in Japan.Payments services contribute to broad-based user engagement through transaction frequency, while financial services deepen and accelerate user engagement through cross-selling and long-term product relationships.Together, they function as mutually reinforcing pillars of our ecosystem and form the foundation of our user engagement strategy.
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