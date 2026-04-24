Armory Mining Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Armory Mining Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)

Armory Mining Corp.
 

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 24, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has adopted the semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") framework, effective immediately. This change is being made pursuant to British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

 

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Armory's fiscal year ends on November 30. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended February 28, 2026, and associated MD&A. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended February 28 and August 31 in each fiscal year.

 

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

 

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.

 

Contact Information

 

Alex Klenman

CEO & Director

alex@armorymining.com

604-970-4430

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

Forward-looking statements:

 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company being exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements; and the Company not filing any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended February 28 and August 31 in each fiscal year. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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