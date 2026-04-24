Centurion Announces Increase to Upsized Private Placement

Centurion Announces Increase to Upsized Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its news releases of April 16 and April 22, 2026, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (upsized) financing from $620,000 to $700,000 due to strong investor demand.

The financing is structured as a $0.05 Unit, with each Unit including one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share, valid for three years from the date of closing.

Financing proceeds are to be allocated for exploration, working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
info@centurionminerals.com
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294235

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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