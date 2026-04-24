Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

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April 24, 2026
Las Vegas, June 22 to 25, 2026
Investing News Network has secured its audience an exclusive opportunity to access one of the most commercially important gatherings in the battery materials market, with 20% off using code INN20.
Each year, the executives shaping global lithium and battery supply chains come together in Las Vegas for Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials. This is where project developers meet the buyers, investors and partners they need to get projects financed and into production.
https://globalevents.fastmarkets.com/lithium-supply-and-battery-raw-materials-conference
The point where projects actually progress
The lithium market has become more selective. Capital is harder to secure, buyers are more disciplined, and timelines are under pressure. In that environment, progress depends on access to the right counterparties.
That is what this week provides.
Over four days, producers, OEMs, battery manufacturers, traders and investors meet in a setting built around commercial interaction. Conversations that would normally take months to coordinate happen face to face, with the people responsible for making decisions in the room.
Offtake discussions move forward, financing conversations get clearer, and supply chain partnerships are built with a level of access that is difficult to replicate remotely.
With more than 1,000 senior participants and over 600 companies expected, the value is simple. When the full supply chain is in one place, things move.
A market being reshaped by policy, capital and demand
The battery materials market is no longer driven by price alone. Government policy, national security priorities and industrial strategy are increasingly shaping which projects get built and where capital flows.
At the same time, demand is shifting. Energy storage, data center buildout and broader electrification are changing how companies think about long term supply and procurement.
These are not abstract trends. They directly affect how projects are financed, how offtake is structured and how risk is assessed.
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials brings these dynamics into one environment, allowing companies to engage directly with the people shaping them.
Connecting upstream supply with downstream decisions
One of the reasons the event continues to grow is its ability to bring different parts of the market together in a practical way.
Mining companies meet battery manufacturers and OEM procurement teams. Investors engage directly with developers looking to raise capital. Traders and intermediaries sit alongside both sides of the market.
Alongside this, Battery & Energy Storage 2026 runs in parallel, bringing utilities, developers, data centers and infrastructure investors into the same week. That changes the conversation. It connects upstream supply with the downstream buyers and applications that are now driving demand.
Built around how business actually gets done
The next phase of the battery materials market will be defined by execution. Projects need to move forward, supply needs to be secured and capital needs to be deployed with more discipline.
That requires direct access to the right people, not just market visibility.
For companies across the value chain, this week in Las Vegas remains one of the few points in the year where those conversations can all happen in one place.
Why it matters now
The next phase of the battery materials market will not be defined by who is present. It will be defined by who is able to execute.
That means securing partners. Locking in supply. Accessing capital. Understanding where demand is going next.
And most importantly, having those conversations in the same place, at the same time, with the right people in the room.
Register with INN20
Investing News Network readers can access a 20 percent discount using code INN20.
Register here: https://globalevents.fastmarkets.com/lithium-supply-and-battery-raw-materials-conference
About Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials is the longest running and most established meeting point for the lithium and battery materials supply chain.
Held annually in Las Vegas, it brings together the companies responsible for developing projects, supplying materials, financing growth and shaping demand across the global market.
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