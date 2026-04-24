New Age Metals Inc. Announces Strategic Planning Service Agreement

(TheNewswire)
April 24, 2026 - TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an amended agreement with Lawrence & Company Growth Advisors Inc. (the "Consultant"), dated April 23, 2026 (the "Agreement"), to provide the Company with Strategic Planning services to align the leadership team with an effective three-year strategic direction for growth and to strengthen operational procedures.
The Company and the Consultant have agreed the services to be received during the 2026 year of an aggregate value of Cdn$22,000, will be paid as $11,000 in cash and $11,000 in shares, plus applicable taxes, after the Company has received the services as outlined below:
|
Payment Date
|
Cash
|
Shares
|
On or about February 27, 2026
|
$5,500
|
Nil
|
On or about May 27, 2026
|
Nil
|
$5,500
|
On or about August 27, 2026
|
$5,500
|
Nil
|
On or about November 27, 2026
|
Nil
|
$5,500
|
Totals
|
$11,000.00
|
$11,000.00
The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the Company in each period, calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on each of the dates as stated above. The issuance of the securities is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
The Consultant is an arm's length to the Company and does not own, directly or indirectly, any shares of the Company. This transaction would not create a new insider or control person. Any Shares issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities regulations.
Under the terms of an initial agreement the Company and the Consultant had agreed the $22,000 fee for services to be received would be paid in cash. Both parties expressed desire to amend the initial terms as outlined above.
About NAM
New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of critical green metal projects in North America. The Company has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Metals division, an Antimony-Gold Division as well as an investment in MetalQuest Mining's (TSXV:MQM | OTC:MQMIF) high purity Lac Otelnuk Iron Project.
The PGM Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska. Most recent PGM announcement: https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-prepares-its-platinum-group-metals-division-to-launch/.
In addition, on January 21st 2026, the Company recently expanded its Platinum Group Metals portfolio through the acquisition of the Northern Shield PGM Project in Ontario's Ring of Fire region, strengthening its exposure to district-scale mafic–ultramafic systems prospective for nickel, copper, and platinum group elements.
On February 26, 2026, the Company also acquired the Platreef PGM and Escape East PGM Projects, both platinum group metals–nickel–copper (PGM–Ni–Cu) exploration properties located in northwestern Ontario within and nearby the prospective Lac des Iles Igneous Complex. The Complex hosts Canada's only primary palladium-producing operation, owned and operated by Impala Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited.
New Age Metals' Antimony–Gold Division is focused on advancing a district-scale land package in Newfoundland comprising 20,950 hectares across 11 non-contiguous properties. Six of these properties are located in the St. Alban's area along the Swanger's Cove and Little River mineralized trends, while the remaining five are strategically positioned along the same regional geological corridor as the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and near New Found Gold's Queensway South Gold Project.
The Company recently completed its Phase 2 exploration program at the St. Alban's properties, which significantly advanced the project through the identification of high-grade, structurally controlled gold–antimony mineralization along an emerging ~16 km Au–Sb trend. Highlights from Phase 2 include grab samples returning up to 51.9% antimony and 46.2 g/t gold at the Antimony Ridge property, confirming the strength and scale of this developing mineralized system. In response to these results, NAM expanded its land position by staking an additional 40 claims (~1,000 hectares), including the Pardy Head antimony occurrence, and has received approvals for trenching in preparation for the next phase of exploration. The Company is now planning follow-up trenching and drill targeting for 2026 as it advances this highly prospective critical minerals and gold asset in Newfoundland. Most recent releases:
https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-reports-up-to-51-9-antimony-and-46-2-g-t-gold-from-phase-2-exploration-at-st-albans-newfoundland/
https://newagemetals.com/axiom-exploration-group-initiates-xcite-helicopter-borne-tdem-survey-over-nams-sentinel-antimony-property-newfoundland-nam-monitors-fintech-solutions-to-enhance-market-transparency/
The Bonanza Ridge Gold and Critical Metals Project has been significantly expanded with the option agreements for the Lavender Lake and South Gibi Lake properties, adding a combined ~5,216 hectares (~12,889 acres) of prospective ground in the Kenora Gold District of northwestern Ontario. These properties, located about 25 km southeast of Kenora, are strategically positioned along a favourable structural corridor adjacent to NAM's flagship Bonanza Gold Property, and host known gold and copper occurrences with minimal modern exploration to date. The consolidated portfolio now comprises approximately 8,500 hectares of contiguous land within an emerging gold and critical metals jurisdiction, providing substantial opportunities for follow-up field work, structural modeling, target generation, and future drill campaigns. Recent announcement:https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-expands-bonanza-ridge-gold-andcritical-metals-project-strategic-acquisition-oflavender-lake-south-gibi-lake-properties/.
The Company has established a Kenora, Ontario based field operations hub to support exploration activities across Northwestern Ontario and Eastern Manitoba. The proposed facility would provide centralized logistical, technical, and administrative support for regional exploration programs and is expected to improve field efficiency and coordination.
New Age Metal's Kenora-based field operations office and core facility.
The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. NAM is developing its lithium division in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes"), one of the world's largest lithium producers. A minimum budget to maintain the Projects has been approved by Mineral Resources Ltd for May 2025 to April 2026. Management is currently working on providing Mineral Resources, a go forward exploration program for spring, summer, and fall 2026.
In April 2024, a $1.5M NSERC Alliance grant was awarded to a collaboration led by the University of Manitoba (Drs. Fayek and Camacho), with academic partners from Lakehead University (Dr. Hollings) and industry partners including New Age Metals and Grid Metals. This research is focused on advancing Canada's critical metals sector, with New Age Metals' portion targeting its Bird River lithium properties. The 2025 work included core sampling and field visits. The project will likely extend beyond the original 3-year term, due to its delayed start. The parties involved in this grant plan to meet over the next 60 days and will announce our plans for 2026 and beyond.
New Age Metals Inc. is supporting a successful $180K Mitacs research grant, awarded in 2023, through its $90K contribution (already accounted for and paid under the Mineral Resources joint venture). This academic partnership with the University of New Brunswick and the University of British Columbia is focused on understanding the origin and controls of lithium pegmatite mineralization in the Cat Lake–Winnipeg River field. MSc and post-doctoral research programs have recently been completed, and the Company is reviewing the results with the academic institutions to assess how the findings may be incorporated into future exploration programs. This collaboration provides access to top-tier scientific expertise and equipment, significantly reducing analysis costs and adding long-term value to the project.
The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for our and its road-accessible Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska and results from our Summer/Fall Program are expected by the end of the year. Recent announcement: https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-completes-summer-2025-exploration-program-on-the-genesis-pgm-cu-ni-project-alaska/ .
On August 6, 2025, New Age Metals announced an additional investment in a 4th critical metal. NAM currently owns approximately 14.39% of MetalQuest Mining (TSXV:MQM), which has ownership of the development stage Lac Otelnuk Iron Project, located in the Labrador Trough, Quebec.
MetalQuest Mining inc. is developing one of North America's largest iron projects, where approximately $120 million has been spent on the project. For more information, please visit MetalQuestMining.com . High-purity iron became a critical metal Federally in Canada and in the Provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador in 2024. In the summer of 2025, MQM contracted AtkinsRealis, an international engineering company, to complete a GAP Analysis on the Lac Otelnuk Project and its 2015 Feasibility Study. Results are expected in Q1 2026.
MetalQuest Mining Inc. ("MQM") has expanded its presence in the Ontario Ring of Fire through the acquisition of both the ROF-1 Project and the recently announced Fishhook Polymetallic Project. The Fishhook Project further strengthens MetalQuest's regional footprint, targeting polymetallic mineralization prospective for base and critical metals.
Management is currently aggressively seeking new mineral acquisition opportunities on an international scale. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production.
Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Farid Mammadov at faridm@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.
If you have not done so already, we encourage you to sign up on our website (www.newagemetals.com) to receive our updated news.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Harry G. Barr
Chairman and CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as "continue", "efforts", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "confident", "intend", "strategy", "plan", "will", "estimate", "project", "goal", "target", "prospects", "optimistic" or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company's ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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