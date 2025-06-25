Mitsui & Co Ltd is a general trading company with a wide range of business activities in the areas of iron and steel, mineral and metal resources, machinery and infrastructure, chemicals, energy, lifestyle, innovation, and corporate development. The firm also participates in the development of natural resources, and it has minority interests in several upstream resource projects, which include iron ore and coal projects in Australia; copper mining projects in Chile; and oil and gas projects in Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.