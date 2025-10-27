loader

MC Mining

ASX:MCM
1 min read

MC Mining Ltd is a coal mining company in South Africa. It has three reportable segments namely Exploration, Development, and Mining.

MC Mining Updates Makhado Coal Project

MC Mining Advances Makhado Coal Project

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Astron Climbs on Donald Rare Earth Project Support

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

MC Mining Ltd is a coal mining company in South Africa. It has three reportable segments namely Exploration, Development, and Mining. The Exploration segment involves in search of resources for commercial exploitation and viability and determines technical feasibility. The Development segment is engaged in commissioning facilities to extract, treat, and transport products from the mineral reserve and other preparations for commercial production. The Mining segment, which is the key revenue generator is involved in the day to day activities of obtaining a saleable product from mineral reserve on a commercial scale. Some of its key projects include Uitkomst Colliery, the Makhado project, and the Greater Soutpansberg Project. Its geographical segments include Australia and South Africa.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES