MC Mining Ltd is a coal mining company in South Africa. It has three reportable segments namely Exploration, Development, and Mining. The Exploration segment involves in search of resources for commercial exploitation and viability and determines technical feasibility. The Development segment is engaged in commissioning facilities to extract, treat, and transport products from the mineral reserve and other preparations for commercial production. The Mining segment, which is the key revenue generator is involved in the day to day activities of obtaining a saleable product from mineral reserve on a commercial scale. Some of its key projects include Uitkomst Colliery, the Makhado project, and the Greater Soutpansberg Project. Its geographical segments include Australia and South Africa.