Legacy Minerals Holdings

ASX:LGM

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd is focused on gold and copper discovery. Its properties include Cobar, Harden, Rockley, Bauloora and Fontenoy.

Large 500m x 500m ‘Bulls-Eye’ Resistivity Anomaly Identified by AMT at Breccia Sinter Prospect, Bauloora

