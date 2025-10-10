loader

GT Resources

TSXV:GT

GT Resources Inc., formerly Palladium One Mining Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on discovering critical green transportation metals.

GT Resources Inc., formerly Palladium One Mining Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on discovering critical green transportation metals. It targets district scale, nickel-copper sulfide and platinum-group-element (PGE) deposits in Canada and Finland. The Company's Canada projects include Tyko, Ontario; Disreali, Ontario; Canalask, Yukon; Hemlo East, Ontario; Big Lake, Ontario; North Rock, Ontario; and Black Bear, Ontario. The Lantinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources. The project is located in north-central Finland, approximately 40 kilometers (km) north of the Company's exploration office in the town of Taivalkoski. The property is 160 km (by road) east-southeast of Rovaniemi and 190 km northeast of the port city of Oulu. The Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively.

