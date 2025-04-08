loader

Global X Physical Gold

ASX:GOLD

The fund is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access physical gold by providing a return equivalent to the movements in the gold spot price less the applicable management fee. GOLD is backed by physical allocated gold and each share represents a beneficial interest in approximately 1/10th of one fine troy ounce of physical gold held by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., the Custodian Bank, in vaults in London.

