VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the index. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining/royalties/streaming or have mining projects with the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver when developed. It is non-diversified.