Upcoming Meeting Dates - May 25, 2026

Upcoming Meeting Dates - May 25, 2026

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type
 Apex Critical Metals Corp. June 8, 2026 July 10, 2026 AG
 Ashley Gold Corp. June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS
 Athena Gold Corporation June 9, 2026 July 24, 2026 AS
 CORE SILVER CORP. * May 12, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS
 Canasil Resources Inc. June 12, 2026 July 21, 2026 AGS
 EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP June 8, 2026 July 23, 2026 AS
 Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. May 20, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG
 FTI Foodtech International Inc* May 19, 2026 June 25, 2026 A
 Fluent Corp. June 12, 2026 July 28, 2026 AS
 Forsys Metals Corp % May 22, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS
 Future Fuels Inc. June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AG
 GINSMS Inc. May 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 AS
 Information Services Corporation May 27, 2026 June 26, 2026 S
 Matachewan Consolidated Mines * May 26, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG
 Metasphere Labs Inc. * May 27, 2026 July 9, 2026 AS
 Mineros S.A. June 1, 2026 July 13, 2026 S
 Netramark Holdings Inc June 5, 2026 July 13, 2026 AGS
 NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.% April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 AS
 Omega Pacific Resources Inc. June 9, 2026 July 15, 2026 A
 Orecap Invest Corp. May 29, 2026 July 14, 2026 AGS
 Playgon Games Inc. May 25, 2026 June 29, 2026 AGS
 Pulsar Helium Inc. June 12, 2026 July 17, 2026 AGS 
 Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. * July 7, 2026 August 18, 2026 AG
 Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS
 SAPUTO INC June 12, 2026 August 7, 2026 A
 Sabio Holdings Inc. * May 13, 2026 July 10, 2026 AG
 Sable Resources Ltd. June 8, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS
 Sankamap Metals Inc. June 9, 2026 July 15, 2026 A
 Skull Ridge Gold Corp. June 12, 2026 July 22, 2026 AGS
 Stardust Metal Corp. June 1, 2026 July 14, 2026 AGS
 TOTAL TELCOM INC June 15, 2026 July 17, 2026 AG
 Torrent Gold Inc. June 11, 2026 July 17, 2026 A
 Uranium Royalty Corp June 15, 2026 July 20, 2026 S
 VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC May 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 S
 Verses AI Inc. % April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 A
 Viridian Metals Inc. May 15, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS
 Vitality Products Inc. June 11, 2026 July 21, 2026 AG
 Volta Metals Ltd. June 10, 2026 July 15, 2026 AGS
 Xigem Technologies Corp. * May 19, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS

 

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298384

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