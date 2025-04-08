VanEck ETF Trust Gold Miners ETF

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of US ¿wide moat¿ companies selected by Morningstar on the basis of their assessment that they are the most attractively priced with competitive advantages that will deliver excess returns more likely than not for 20 years or more.
Interactive Chart
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.