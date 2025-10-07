loader

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

ARCA:ETH

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF is solely and passively invested in Ether. Its investment objective is to reflect the value of Ether held by the Fund, less expenses and other liabilities.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ("ETH" or the "Fund"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the ’40 Act) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in ETH is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. ETH is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Ether.

