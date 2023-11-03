The Conversation (0)
Cruz Battery Metals
CSE:CRUZ
Cruz Battery Metals Corp is an exploration company.
Cruz Battery Metals Corp is an exploration company. Its principal business activities include acquiring and developing high-quality battery metals projects in ethical mining jurisdictions, essential for the rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors. Its Hector Silver-Cobalt project is located in the historic silver-cobalt producing region of Cobalt, Ontario. In addition, it is formulating a drill plan for the drill-ready Solar Lithium Project in Nevada.
