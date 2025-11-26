Western Australia Commits AU$150 Million for New Vanadium Battery Delivery
The battery storage system is set to be the largest of its kind in Australia.
The Cook government has opened expressions of interest (EOI) for its Vanadium Battery Energy Storage System (VBESS) project.
A key election promise under the Made in Western Australia plan, the initiative is designed to help position WA as a major player in renewable energy and energy storage.
The battery is made in Western Australia, with the government planning to back the project with AU$150 million in funding.
Once complete, VBESS is expected to be the largest vanadium flow battery in the country.
According to the government, the VBESS could support growth in advanced manufacturing and help build a local supply chain around vanadium mining, processing and flow battery technology.
The project also includes the installation of a 50 megawatt/500 megawatt-hour vanadium flow battery that can discharge for up to 10 hours, using vanadium that is both sourced and processed within WA.
"This EOI kicks off a major project that will boost power reliability in the Goldfields and support our clean energy transition,” said Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.
Kalgoorlie MLA Ali Kent called the project a “gamechanger for the Goldfields’ energy future.”
“It positions Kalgoorlie-Boulder at the forefront of innovation, showcasing our capacity to lead in advanced battery manufacturing, creating local jobs and diversifying our local economy,” Kent added.
Stage 1 of the EOI started on Monday and will run until January 30, 2026.
The EOI will focus on identifying and understanding existing capabilities in the market. The government underlined that it is not part of a procurement process.
Stage 2 of the process, which will evaluate detailed business cases, will be held in early to mid-2026.
A preferred proponent to deliver the VBESS project is targeted to be selected in Stage 2.
