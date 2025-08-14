ALT5 Sigma Corporation, formerly JanOne Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. Through its fintech activities, it provides blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and custodianship of digital instruments. Through its fintech subsidiaries, it offers two main platforms to its customers: ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime. ALT5 Pay is a cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Through its biotech activities, it is developing solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis.