Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group includes acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Cachinal, Challacollo and Berenguela projects. The company operates in one segment being the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Properties.
