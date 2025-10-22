Armada Acquisition II

NASDAQ: AACI

Our potential acquisition targets may span a wide spectrum of business models and financial performance, from rapidly growing startups to established companies with stable revenues and cash flow. While we remain open to opportunities in all sectors, we believe that the Fintech, Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), and Artificial Intelligence industries (our “Target Industries”) offer the most promising potential for acquisitions due to their strong growth and strategic alignment with our business goals.