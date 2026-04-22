Google Cloud Unveils AI Agent Platform, Inks Multiyear Deployment Deal
Vista, which reported US$107 billion in assets under management as of September 30, will deploy Google’s AI tools across its portfolio of more than 90 software companies.
Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud launched a new suite of tools for building artificial intelligence agents on Wednesday (April 22), concurrently securing a multiyear deployment agreement with private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.
With Alphabet allocating up to US$185 billion in capital expenditures this year, Google is focusing its enterprise strategy on "agentic AI," which involves autonomous systems capable of executing multi-step tasks across different applications with minimal human oversight.
The partnership with Vista Equity Partners provides immediate operational scale for Google's new platforms. The integration will utilize Google's Gemini Enterprise platform and its AI Hypercomputer system.
Monti Saroya, co-head of the Vista Flagship Fund, said the firm is focused on immediate product application. “For us, it’s harnessing all the stuff that’s being built and integrating” it into their products, Saroya told Bloomberg.
Under the partnership terms, Google engineers will be embedded alongside Vista employees.
Google showcased the new platforms at its annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas. The technical suite includes the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which features new tracking mechanisms, including a dedicated inbox where virtual bots post progress reports.
To address developer feedback that early AI tools lack persistent context, Google introduced Memory Bank and Memory Profile. These features allow agents to recall past user interactions.
The company also launched Agent Simulation, a testing environment for developers to evaluate bot performance prior to corporate deployment.
The developer tools are designed to close a perceived gap in the AI coding market. Silicon Valley engineers have increasingly gravitated toward Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex, frequently leaving Google out of the enterprise developer conversation.
Google is also targeting non-technical workers, positioning its Gemini Enterprise app as the entry point for average employees to create custom agents without writing code.
A new collaboration platform called Projects will integrate data from Google Workspace, company chats, and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) OneDrive to provide agents with accurate operational context.
Vista’s commitment to Google follows a similar agreement struck last week by competitor Thoma Bravo.
Private equity firms are aggressively integrating AI into their holdings to mitigate market fears that AI could render traditional software-as-a-service models obsolete. Those fears recently spurred a wave of retail investor withdrawals from private-credit funds heavily exposed to the software sector.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.