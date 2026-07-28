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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 28, 2026 06:48AM PST
With commercial extraction and milling now active, the company is shifting its focus toward scaling up underground mining rates to ensure a continuous feed to the mill.
Madyson / Adobe Stock
Silver Storm Mining (TSXV:SVRS,OTCQB:SVRSF) dispatched its first commercial shipment of lead-silver and zinc concentrates from the La Parrilla mine in Mexico, marking the complex's official return to commercial production.
The initial batch of ore through La Parrilla’s sulphide circuit yielded a shipment of 105 dry metric tons of lead-silver concentrate and 70 dry metric tons of zinc concentrate.
The delivery directly services a US$7 million prepayment financing agreement secured in October 2025. The capital injection bankrolled the final stages of the Durango State facility's restart.
The binding offtake agreement guaranteed a tier-one buyer for the concentrates while providing the upfront liquidity required to pull the past-producing asset out of care and maintenance.
“Our first concentrate shipment is a defining milestone for Silver Storm — real, saleable product from La Parrilla moving to market under our offtake agreement with a globally recognized company,” President and CEO Greg McKenzie said.
“Through the hard work of our team, we have taken La Parrilla from care and maintenance to a revenue-generating operation. Silver Storm is now in position to continue shipping concentrates on an ongoing basis.”
With the initial batch complete, management is actively increasing processing rates through the sulphide circuit. The operational target is to ramp throughput up to the facility's nameplate capacity of 1,250 tons per day over the coming weeks to sustain ongoing commercial deliveries.
The inaugural shipment caps a redevelopment pipeline that accelerated early this year when the company moved to secure a reliable ore feed.
In January, Silver Storm launched a 6,000-meter underground drilling campaign aimed at expanding the indicated and inferred resource base to underpin the current internal mine plan.
That exploration program focused heavily on step-out and infill drilling across three specific underground deposits within the broader complex: the Quebradillas, San Marcos, and Rosarios mines.
Beyond the immediate underground development, the company also previously identified seven distinct target areas across its La Parrilla concessions.
Surface exploration programs testing these regional targets are slated to begin later in 2026.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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