Silver Storm Mining

Golden Tag Resources Ltd is a mineral resource exploration company. Its project is located in the Velardena Mining District in San Diego. The company conducts its business in a single operating segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has an interest in the San Diego Property which is located 75 km southwest of the city of Torreon, 4 km ENE of Golden Mineral's San Juana Mine and 13 km NE of Penoles' Santa Maria Mine in NE Durango State, Mexico.