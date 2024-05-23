SEC Approves 8 Spot Ethereum ETFs in Landmark Decision

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA

ALX Resources

AL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain Investing

SEC Approves 8 Spot Ethereum ETFs in Landmark Decision

In a landmark, sweeping decision, the SEC has given the go-ahead to eight proposed Ether ETFs.

Words saying "Ethereum ETF" and logo in silver on top of gold binary numbers and black background.
Sashkin / Shutterstock

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on May 23 that it approved the launch of eight spot Ether ETFs on an accelerated basis, marking another major milestone in the cryptocurrency industry.

While the deadline for the decision only applied to the VanEck Ethereum Trust, the SEC also approved the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, the Bitwise Ethereum ETF, the iShares Ethereum Trust, the ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, the Fidelity Ethereum Fund and the Franklin Ethereum ETF.

The ETFs are expected to generate Ether inflows upward of US$15 billion in the first 12 months. The news has already led to a surge in the price of Ether, which was around the US$3,850 mark at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

This move comes one day after the US House of Representatives passed the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the first major crypto bill to make it out of Congress. It also follows a similar decision made by the SEC in January to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs, sparking a rally in the crypto markets.

Due to the potential for Ethereum’s underlying crypto asset to be classified as a security, the approval process has been wrought with delays, with the SEC’s movements being closely watched by investors and analysts as speculation mounted in the weeks leading up to the May 23 deadline for VanEck’s proposed spot Ether ETF. In fact, in recent weeks, worry had set in that the approvals were unlikely to come.

However, on May 20, the SEC requested exchanges to update their 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis, signaling a potentially positive outcome for the ETF applications. As anticipation grew, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart increased their odds of VanEck’s 19b-4 form being approved from 25 percent to 75 percent.

According to multiple outlets, issuers updated their filings to confirm they will not stake ETH for yield to address SEC concerns surrounding the complexities of cryptocurrency staking, including market risks, custody and control, and potential conflicts of interest.

This landmark decision by the SEC demonstrates the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as viable investment vehicles and paves the way for further innovation in the digital asset space. Seyffart pointed out that the approvals do not necessarily mean immediate launches of Ether ETFs, emphasizing that there will likely be a waiting period between approval and actual availability to investors.

Investors and market participants will be closely monitoring the ongoing developments as the Ether ETFs prepare for their highly anticipated launch.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
blockchain investingBlockchain Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22200.79-145.97
TSXV601.83-9.49
DOW39065.26-605.78
S&P 5005267.84-39.17
NASD16736.03-65.51
ASX7848.10-3.60

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2330.70-51.30
Silver30.14-0.78
Copper4.77-0.02
Oil76.93+0.06
Heating Oil2.430.00
Natural Gas2.660.00
×
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.