- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Samarco Nears US$31.7 Billion Settlement for 2015 Dam Collapse in Brazil
As Samarco seeks to resolve negotiations in Brazil, it is also facing a separate class-action lawsuit in a UK court.
Samarco Mineração, along with parent companies Vale (NYSE:VALE) and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), has confirmed ongoing settlement negotiations with Brazilian authorities over the Fundão dam collapse.
The incident is recognized as Brazil's worst environmental disaster, and parties to the negotiations include public prosecutors, the federal government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.
They are focused on a proposed settlement that could reach up to US$31.7 billion. The agreement aims to address both civil and environmental liabilities, while compensating affected individuals, Indigenous communities and businesses.
The Fundão dam disaster occurred on November 5, 2015, when the tailings dam operated by Samarco in Mariana, Minas Gerais, collapsed, subsequently unleashing around 60 million cubic meters of iron ore tailings.
The toxic sludge inundated nearby villages, including Bento Rodrigues, and contaminated over 600 kilometers of waterways. It reached the Atlantic Ocean, decimating ecosystems along the way.
The disaster claimed a total of 19 lives, while also displacing thousands in the process.
The tailings, which contained heavy metals, polluted the nearby Doce River. This impacted local communities' access to water and crippled the region’s economy, which primarily relied on agriculture and fishing.
Indigenous groups, such as the Krenak, consider the Doce River sacred. Efforts to restore the river and the surrounding ecosystems have been slow, and a full recovery still remains elusive.
Under the proposed terms, Samarco will take primary responsibility for settlement obligations, with Vale and BHP acting as secondary obligors. The settlement includes an estimated 8 billion Brazilian reais specifically allocated to compensate Indigenous peoples and traditional communities affected by the disaster.
The collective funds will be used to assist impacted residents, primarily through residential resettlement.
In addition to the compensation, individuals opting into the settlement could receive 30,000 Brazilian reais each, with an additional 13,000 Brazilian reais for water contamination claims.
While the companies have already invested around 38 billion Brazilian reais since 2016 in remediation and compensation efforts, they are expected to continue paying into recovery programs over the next two decades.
Despite the progress in negotiations, not all lawsuits related to the Fundão dam collapse have been resolved.
Internationally, BHP is currently facing a class-action lawsuit in the UK scheduled for later this month, where claimants are seeking additional damages for the environmental and economic harm caused by the disaster
“BHP will continue to defend the action which it believes is unnecessary because it duplicates matters already covered by the ongoing reparation work and legal proceedings in Brazil,” BHP said about those proceedings.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Critical Metals
Ready to invest in critical metals? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Critical Metals Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.