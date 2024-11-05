Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Pinnacle Silver and Gold: District-Scale Silver-Gold Exploration and Development in the Americas

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Report: Mining Industry Sees Path to Decarbonization Through Existing Technologies

A new report from ABB shows that most mining industry leaders believe they can make substantial progress on ESG goals without waiting for new technology.

Grid with decarbonization imagery over forest.
metamorworks / Shutterstock

A recent report from ABB (STO:ABB) reveals that mining leaders are growing increasingly confident that the industry can decarbonize significantly using existing technologies.

For the report, titled "Mining’s Moment," the Swiss electrification and automation firm surveyed 412 mining leaders from 18 countries, asking for their perspectives on the future of the industry through 2050.

As mentioned, a key insight established by the report is the belief that substantial progress can be achieved without waiting for new innovations, an idea 70 percent of the participants agreed with.

Additionally, 77 percent of respondents said they view integrated electrification, automation and digitization as crucial elements in achieving sustainability objectives. Another significant portion — 53 percent of those surveyed — foresee a major transformation in their operations within the next five years.

“Early movers will be ahead of the market having learnt many lessons about low carbon operations,” said Max Luedtke, ABB’s global business line manager for mining. However, he acknowledged that while many leaders appear confident in reaching their sustainability targets, a minority are still grappling with various challenges.

The report from ABB, published on October 29, also identifies three key areas for investment to facilitate the transition: workforce development, technological advancements and process improvements.

A notable barrier identified by 44 percent of survey respondents is the lack of expertise and skills necessary for effective decarbonization. In response, 70 percent of mining companies are prioritizing the reskilling of existing employees to make sure they are equipped for the new demands of sustainable practices.

Furthermore, electrification is highlighted as a significant factor in achieving decarbonization. Approximately 91 percent of leaders assert that electrification is a fundamental component of their decarbonization strategies.

Investments in electric haulage fleets are on the rise, with 42 percent of respondents planning to decarbonize their fleets by 2026, and 68 percent aiming to electrify at least a quarter of their operations by 2030. The shift is expected to enhance operational efficiency, while significantly reducing carbon emissions — a key ESG goal.

Moreover, the mining sector is recognizing the increased importance of automation in boosting safety and efficiency. Automation reduces the need for human involvement in high-risk environments, thereby minimizing potential accidents.

Seventy-four percent of industry leaders view innovations in ventilation systems as critical for improving efficiency and sustainability. These advances not only contribute to safer working conditions, but also result in energy savings.

Digitization remains a key focus area, with the report indicating that the mining industry is still catching up to other sectors in terms of technological maturity. For instance, digital sensors and advanced monitoring solutions are increasingly being used to optimize energy consumption and enhance operational safety. The deployment of remotely controlled robotics is also facilitating safer working conditions, enabling operators to address risks from a safe distance.

The findings of the ABB report come at a pivotal time as the mining industry faces heightened scrutiny over its environmental impact. While the sector is tasked with supplying the critical raw materials necessary for green technologies, it equally bears the responsibility of reaching its goals through environmentally feasible methods.

The report condenses this dual responsibility: to provide essential resources for sustainable technologies, while concurrently adopting practices that mitigate their environmental impact.

Overall, 73 percent of survey respondents expressed excitement about the opportunities arising from the growing acceptance of mining's role in the green energy transition. The integration of technologies that support sustainable operations is seen not only as a business imperative, but also as a critical contribution to global sustainability efforts.

Despite the overall optimism, challenges remain. Approximately 46 percent of respondents indicated to ABB that operational disruptions pose a risk to their sustainable transformation efforts, indicating that more work needs to be done to ensure that the transition to greener practices does not compromise productivity.

As the mining industry navigates this transformative phase, the commitment to sustainability is reflected in the direction companies are going, as more and more industry leaders are becoming increasingly aware of the crucial role of decarbonization in creating sustained, long-term value for all stakeholders.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cleantech investingesgresource investingResource Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.