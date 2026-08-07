NevGold Announces Change of Auditor and Continuance to British Columbia

NevGold Announces Change of Auditor and Continuance to British Columbia

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) announces that it has changed its auditor from Smythe LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Manning Elliott LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The change of auditor occurred at the request of the Former Auditor who have indicated their intent to withdraw from future audits of public companies. The Company's board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor as of August 7, 2026, and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 7, 2026, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports in connection with the audits of the Company's two most recently completed financial years. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor and Notice of Change of Auditor have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company, and these documents have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Continuance to British Columbia

The Company also announces that it has applied to continue out of the Province of Alberta and into the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuance"). The Company's shareholders approved the Continuance at the Company's annual and special meeting held on July 13, 2026. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares and the stock symbol for the Company's common shares will remain unchanged. The Continuance is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information on the Continuance, see the Company's management information circular dated June 12, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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