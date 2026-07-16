Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless is the industry pioneer in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing¿ silicon solutions and IP. The Company's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing¿ platform - delivered through the PrismIQ¿ product family - is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a single band, delivering more usable capacity, lower latency and more reliable performance in congested wireless environments. PrismIQ¿ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance across residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT deployments, while opening adjacent opportunities in drones, UAVs, robotics, defence and other mission-critical applications where resilient wireless performance is essential. With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.