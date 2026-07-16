Edgewater Wireless is the industry pioneer in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing¿ silicon solutions and IP. The Company's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing¿ platform - delivered through the PrismIQ¿ product family - is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a single band, delivering more usable capacity, lower latency and more reliable performance in congested wireless environments. PrismIQ¿ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance across residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT deployments, while opening adjacent opportunities in drones, UAVs, robotics, defence and other mission-critical applications where resilient wireless performance is essential. With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.
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*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Edgewater Wireless Systems ( TSXV:YFI ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Edgewater Wireless Systems in order to help investors learn more about the company. Edgewater Wireless Systems is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.
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This profile contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Edgewater Wireless Systems and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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