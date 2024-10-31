Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Scandium Investing

Rimfire Pacific Starts Drilling at Murga Scandium Target in New South Wales

The work will be solely funded by Rimfire and is part of a planned larger drilling program that will resume November.

Scandium on periodic table.
PeterHermesFurian / iStock

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) has started a scandium aircore drilling program at the Murga exploration target at its Fifield project in New South Wales, the company said in a press release on October 24.

Managing Director David Hutton said this is the next step in establishing a resource for the target.

"In conjunction with the Melrose and Murga North Mineral Resources, Rimfire is well on the way to achieving its primary objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield," he said.

Rimfire notes that New South Wales has the highest concentrations of scandium in the world, and describes the Fifield area as "Australia's scandium hotspot." It holds some of the highest-grade scandium deposits globally. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Sunrise Energy Metals (ASX:SRL,OTCQX:SREMF) also have projects in the area.

The Murga exploration target is “based on an outline of the scandium-bearing pyroxenite interpreted from aeromagnetic data and results of a 2024 reconnaissance aircore drilling throughout the Murga area.”

On September 5, Rimfire released maiden scandium resources for Melrose and Murga North. For Melrose it reported 3 million tonnes at 240 parts per million scandium in the indicated and inferred categories. For Murga North, the company outlined 21 million tonnes at 125 parts per million scandium in the inferred category.

Drilling at the Murga exploration target will be solely funded by Rimfire, and is part of a planned larger drilling program that will resume in November when the current drill rig becomes available again.

Completion of the Murga aircore drilling will take approximately two weeks. Results are expected four weeks after.

Scandium is listed as a critical mineral in Australia and elsewhere, and lacks stable supply. Rimfire said it continues to eye other prospects near Murga such Currajong, which has nickel-cobalt-scandium mineralisation.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Rimfire Pacific Mining is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:RIM
scandium investingscandium stocksasx stocksScandium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.