Rimfire Pacific Releases Maiden Scandium Resource Estimates for Melrose and Murga North

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Scandium Investing

Rimfire Pacific Releases Maiden Scandium Resource Estimates for Melrose and Murga North

Melrose and Murga North are located in New South Wales' Fifield District, where Rimfire Pacific says it is the only ASX-listed scandium junior.

Scandium periodic symbol.
remotevfx / iStock

Exploration company Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) announced maiden resource estimates for its Melrose and Murga North scandium prospects, located in New South Wales, Australia.

In a Thursday (September 5) release, Rimfire said Melrose has indicated and inferred resources of 3 million tonnes at 240 parts per million scandium, while Murga North holds an inferred 21 million tonnes at 125 parts per million scandium.

"Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North is an important first step in achieving our objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield," said Managing Director David Hutton.

Scandium is a rare earth element that has strong potential in high-tech applications, although the current lack of stable supply means it's not widely used. It is listed as a critical mineral in Australia and elsewhere.

While Melrose is largely "closed off,” the Murga area is open to the west and south.

Hutton noted that the company sees "significant upside" in an exploration target located in the broader Murga region. Drilling to potentially convert this exploration target into a resource is set to begin in October.

Rimfire will also start drilling to upgrade the Murga North resource at that time, and according to its press release will complete further metallurgical testwork on mineralised material from Melrose.

Melrose and Murga North are both located in the Fifield District, which Rimfire says hosts some of the world's highest-grade deposits of scandium. It is the only ASX-listed junior operating in the area focused on the critical mineral.

The company shared that aside from Melrose, Murga North and the wider Murga region, it has other scandium prospects that it is interested in investigating. These are Forest View, which is located 11 kilometres south of the Murga intrusive complex, and Currajong, which is 15 kilometres south of Murga and has nickel-cobalt-scandium mineralisation.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:RIM
scandium investingasx stocksscandium stocksScandium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.