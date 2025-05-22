Queensland Strengthens Trade Presence with First Office in Shenzhen
The Australian state has previously opened offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu.
The Crisafulli government has opened a Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China.
According to a May 16 statement, the state sees Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, and as a recognised major hub for technology, advanced manufacturing and finance.
“This new office brings Queensland’s trade footprint in China to six locations, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong and now Shenzhen, providing on-the-ground support across China’s major economic centres,” said Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates.
Queensland opened a trade office in Chengdu in 2016, and one in Guangzhou in 2007 as part of the state's strategic initiative to strengthen economic ties with China's Guangdong province. The first TIQ office in China was opened in Shanghai in 1996, following a sister state agreement made between Queensland and Shanghai in 1989.
The deal was renewed in 2023, with Queensland calling China “an important trading partner.”
Recently, Bates led a trade mission in China with a delegation to HOFEX 2025, one of Asia’s largest trade expos. At the expo, 15 Queensland companies generated AU$3.99 million in export outcomes and secured 191 new trade leads.
According to the government, TIQ offices in the Greater Bay Area have already driven more than AU$46 million in commercial outcomes for Queensland businesses over the past seven months.
The Queensland-China Trade and Investment Strategy identifies strategic priorities to support business opportunities in areas such as health, advanced manufacturing, energy, food and agribusiness and education and training.
It is intended to strengthen the Queensland-China trade and investment relationship to support clients, investors and education providers to achieve commercial success and jobs growth in key opportunity areas.
The strategy also aims to deepen commercial ties with China, while ensuring Queensland businesses remain globally competitive, an important move considering the recent trade disputes between the US and China.
“Queensland is back on the global stage, and we’re open for business," said Bates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
