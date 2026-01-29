Queensland Reports AU$115 Billion Revenue from Resource Sector in 2025
Statistics reveal that the sector contributed AU$1 in every AU$4 of Queensland’s economy.
The Queensland Government reported that its resources sector contributed AU$115.2 billion and AU$7.9 billion in royalties last financial year.
“Not all Queenslanders have seen a mining operations in action and this campaign shows how the sector coexists within communities,” said QRC Council CEO Janette Hewson in a report.
“Resources expenditure ripples through local economies in towns and cities creating jobs, sustaining small businesses and enabling training and apprenticeships.”
The council also shared key data on the resource sector in the 2024 to 2025 financial year, such as its direct spending of AU$35.8 billion including local suppliers.
Almost 550,000 local jobs were supported by the sector, with 1 in every 5 across the state. 71,362 of these are direct jobs.
In terms of wages and salaries for both businesses and communities, the amount of AU$8.6 billion was recorded.
Coal took the lead in overall economic contribution, followed by gas, then metals and minerals. The resources were responsible for AU$76 billion, AU$21.7 billion and AU$13.6 billion of the total AU$115.2 billion respectively.
Within the same report, the state also launched its Little Bit of Queensland (LBOQ) campaign, which highlights how Queensland’s resource sector contributes to its economic and social fabric.
The campaign underlines that the resource sector uses only 0.1 percent of Queensland’s land area, but is able to assist in funding for hospitals, schools, roads and jobs.
“We share the facts, the stories and the ways royalties help fund essential services,” the LBOQ website wrote. “The aim is simple: clear information, straight from the source.”
It was also clarified that the campaign is not for profit, and will solely focus on advocating for the resource sector and track industry spending by proper data collection and analysis.
“We support the jobs and supply chains across the state and keeping regional businesses and communities thriving from contractors.
“We are a part of local communities, investing in training, apprentices, local events and long-term economic development.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.