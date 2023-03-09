The Conversation (0)
Quantum Minerals
TSXV:QMC
QMC Quantum Minerals Corp is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to acquire, locate and develop economic deposits within the company's precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. The company's properties are located in Manitoba.
