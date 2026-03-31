Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to report to shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) has started a drill program to extend 5 recent drill holes in order to intersect a newly recently discovered zincgoldsilver zone intersected beneath the previously known Berrigan mineralized zone.

The Berrigan property is a part of a large land package under option from Chibougamau Independent Mines as announced in a press release dated August 14, 2023 and accessible here.

The five drill hole extensions are planned to intersect the horizon where previous drill hole TOM-25-015 intersected 5.08% Zn Eq (1.19 g/t Au Eq) over 98.50 m, including 23.20% Zn Eq (5.44 g/t Au Eq) over 4.90 m.

Drilling from the previous phase of TomaGold drilling returned significant mineralized intersections as listed below.

Summary of Phase 1 drilling results at the Berrigan Mine project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) ZnEq (%) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%)
TOM-25-009 156.70 204.75 48.05 5.82 1.36 1.12 7.55 0.04 1.40
including 156.70 159.60 2.90 33.97 7.96 6.76 40.24 0.19 7.57
including 163.95 169.00 5.05 3.42 0.80 0.41 11.35 0.03 1.43
including 181.70 182.90 1.20 12.25 2.87 2.36 19.50 0.03 2.89
including 189.20 194.60 5.40 19.07 4.47 3.75 16.35 0.08 4.81
including 196.00 198.60 2.60 2.06 0.49 0.43 5.28 0.06 0.11
including 204.00 204.70 0.70 37.71 8.85 8.71 9.20 0.05 6.01
  230.35 236.80 6.45 1.23 0.29 0.14 1.23 0.03 0.67
including 235.70 236.80 1.10 5.00 1.17 0.72 2.80 0.04 2.27
  244.50 259.70 15.20 4.87 1.14 0.59 7.22 0.04 2.40
including 254.60 257.15 2.55 22.75 5.29 2.24 32.07 0.15 13.42
TOM-25-010 108.00 111.00 3.00 2.18 0.51 0.51 1.53 0.02 0.23
  120.65 125.00 4.35 8.03 1.87 0.95 9.11 0.05 4.26
including 121.95 125.00 3.05 8.30 1.93 0.84 10.56 0.06 4.86
  130.70 179.00 48.30 2.38 0.56 0.30 4.11 0.04 1.06
including 135.75 142.00 6.25 11.43 2.66 1.63 16.13 0.09 4.79
including 144.80 149.00 4.20 2.01 0.47 0.12 4.68 0.04 1.31
including 158.30 159.35 1.05 3.73 0.87 0.16 5.93 0.10 2.73
including 175.50 177.70 2.20 4.11 0.96 0.79 3.57 0.04 1.04
TOM-25-011 291.00 309.50 18.50 1.81 0.42 0.31 1.97 0.01 0.60
including 295.90 296.40 0.50 4.83 1.12 0.42 5.40 0.04 3.10
including 307.50 309.50 2.00 16.12 3.77 2.63 9.47 0.05 4.30
  341.00 342.00 1.00 2.83 0.65 0.07 1.00 0.02 2.59
  344.10 345.00 0.90 4.69 1.09 0.39 3.50 0.04 3.16
TOM-25-012 283.85 285.00 1.15 5.51 1.31 0.71 4.10 0.88 0.02
TOM-25-013 No significant value
TOM-25-014 185.00 187.10 2.10 24.85 5.83 4.94 56.44 0.05 4.55
  238.70 239.85 1.15 20.86 4.86 2.63 22.20 0.16 10.40
  251.20 252.60 1.40 36.34 8.51 7.44 37.30 0.06 8.04
  405.30 406.70 1.40 13.68 3.17 1.13 13.15 0.07 9.25
  423.30 426.30 3.00 2.15 0.50 0.07 5.45 0.05 1.57
  451.50 457.50 6.00 1.22 0.28 0.08 3.45 0.01 0.79
TOM-25-015 132.55 141.00 8.45 3.73 0.87 0.51 5.51 0.03 1.66
  155.70 157.70 2.00 28.08 6.56 4.66 26.90 0.07 10.29
  182.10 202.20 20.10 2.20 0.51 0.36 3.20 0.03 0.77
  451.20 549.70 98.50 5.08 1.19 0.82 3.21 0.04 1.98
including 452.20 457.10 4.90 23.20 5.44 4.69 18.80 0.29 4.79
and including 500.35 549.70 49.35 6.46 1.51 0.90 3.48 0.03 3.13
including 521.00 535.60 14.60 9.07 2.11 1.34 5.91 0.04 4.12
including 537.85 541.10 3.25 9.00 2.09 0.88 3.85 0.05 5.82
including 542.00 548.20 6.20 13.39 3.12 1.63 5.26 0.05 7.43


Notes: (Source TomaGold)

  • The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.
  • ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters.
  • AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023),applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
  • ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.

TomaGold has released two graphics which illustrate the drill target and proposed drill hole extensions.

TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the newly
discovered Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the newly discovered Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the
newly discovered Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing thenewly discovered Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold's press release Dated March 31, 2026, may be accessed by clicking here.

This press release was prepared by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

We Seek Safe Harbour. CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709
 
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President and CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada, J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com


Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under "disclaimer" on the Company's website.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ba251b3-e3ed-40ac-bbcc-f91ddf816a15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/204e1d30-dca4-4345-94c5-5e654716fe17


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