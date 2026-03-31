Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

Pinnacle Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF) (OTC: PSGCF) is advancing a past-producing gold and silver mine in Durango, Mexico, with the goal of restarting production. With underground rehabilitation underway, nearly 900 samples collected, and permitting progressing for the onsite processing plant, the company is preparing for underground drilling and development toward a potential production timeline before the end of 2027.

Pinnacle Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF) (OTC: PSGCF)
https://pinnaclesilverandgold.com/

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For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290322

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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