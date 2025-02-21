- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
PDAC 2025: Here's What You Need to Know
Are you ready for PDAC? The convention runs this year from March 2 to 5 in Toronto — now is the time to start planning your schedule.
The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 2 to 5, and it comes as the world faces rising geopolitical uncertainty.
Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of the mining industry, and this year's event promises to touch on key topics related to supply, demand and support for mineral exploration and mining.
PDAC will bring together an anticipated 27,000 attendees from over 135 countries, and whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, it's never too early to start planning your schedule.
With just a week left before the convention, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Raymond Goldie to get his thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.
Read on for his perspective on the industry and his tips and tricks for making the most of PDAC.
INN: What is your sense of resource sector sentiment heading into PDAC?
RG: The PDAC Convention is a milestone in the mineral exploration and development world’s calendar. You hear people saying: “Can I get this project finished before I head off to Canada and the PDAC?” We are all excited to think of getting together with old friends and new ones, to do business, to share best practices and to collaborate on solutions to the sector’s biggest challenges. We have a shared purpose, knowing the vital role the industry plays, not only in providing the building blocks of everyday life in modern society, but also in evolving the way we live into the future.
And yet, our sector is facing significant headwinds. For exploration companies in particular, the ability to raise capital remains a pressing concern. Compounding this are potential changes to the fiscal landscape in Canada in terms of taxes and incentives that risk deterring investment at a time when the industry urgently needs it.
Looming over this uncertainty is the scheduled expiry of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) at the end of March. Now, and at the Convention, PDAC’s top priority is to secure the permanent enshrinement of the METC.
For the past 25 years, the METC has been a core part of boosting our competitiveness that connects directly to a Canadian innovation: “flow-through funding.” Flow-through shares underpin the majority of Canada’s exploration spending. Without the METC, early stage exploration could decline sharply, threatening Canada’s abilities not only to meet its economic, productivity and mineral supply goals, but also to bolster economic opportunities across Canada, particularly in rural, remote and northern regions.
A permanent commitment to the METC would provide the stability and certainty needed to maintain Canada’s leadership in mineral exploration. The METC has a proven economic impact: it is one of the most productive Canadian fiscal incentives by delivering a significant return on investment without requiring outlay of public funds by the federal government. Increased exploration activity not only drives economic growth, but also strengthens domestic supply chains, supports electrification efforts and reinforces Canada’s long-term economic resilience.
INN: Overall, what trends stand out to you in the mining space right now?
RG: As the world’s economy and its political governance have become increasingly fragile and unpredictable, there is a growing recognition that the mineral industry’s role is a foundation of Canada’s economic strength.
Canadian minerals generate well over C$100 billion in annual GDP and support hundreds of thousands of jobs. A strong, thriving mineral industry helps buffer Canada from external pressures by ensuring a steady flow of revenue, job creation and infrastructure development.
Another key trend is the emphasis on securing domestic supply chains. Canada faces a pivotal choice: do we want to rely on offshore sources for minerals? Or should we invest in our own capacity to explore and develop essential resources? Investing in domestic mineral exploration not only reduces our dependence on foreign supply chains, but also strengthens Canada’s role as a reliable, responsible partner to global allies. The supply chains for critical minerals such as nickel, potash and uranium, provide great examples of how Canada is a reliable partner in supply chains. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of these minerals; Canada’s nickel, potash and uranium mines are, I would argue, the best in the world; and Canada has been a trusted supplier of these minerals for decades.
Political decisions at home and abroad will play a significant role in shaping the mineral industry’s trajectory. As policymakers weigh changes that could impact investment — whether through tax reforms, trade policies or regulatory shifts — the mineral sector’s importance to Canada’s long-term economic health remains clear. Investment in mining isn’t just about resource extraction; it’s about building a more resilient, innovative and sustainable future for all Canadians.
INN: Can you talk about the themes we'll see at PDAC this year?
RG: Whether it’s 2025 or 2024 ... or 2004, the Convention’s themes have always been the same: whatever happen to be the most relevant and pressing issues in the sector at that time.
I have the utmost trust in the Convention Planning Committee and our staff team to address those issues.
For the upcoming convention, key areas of focus are: strategies for securing capital in a challenging global economic environment; building and sustaining meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Peoples; and advancing responsible mineral exploration through the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. Our broad, adaptive approach ensures that PDAC remains the premier forum for tackling the industry’s most critical challenges.
INN: Are there any "can't miss" presentations or events at PDAC you would highlight?
RG: You have hit on a key issue: there are so many things going on at Convention that you just have to miss some really good stuff, unless you’re a quantum computer and can be in two places at once.
For investors who read this interview, there is a definite “can’t miss," and that is the Investors Exchange. It’s a fantastic showcase of mineral exploration and development companies actively seeking investors. It’s a great place to make connections, learn about opportunities and get a firsthand look at the potential our sector has to offer.
You want to talk to a CEO? Come to the Investors Exchange.
You can get access to the Investors Exchange and our Trade Show for as little as C$25 with an exhibit day pass. We also offer very attractive pricing for the whole of convention, to open all the doors to our technical and policy programming and networking events, and we are very much aware that we need to ensure that we are as accessible as possible.
Keynote sessions always feature some “shouldn’t miss” events. This year’s lineup is particularly exciting. Mike Henry, CEO of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), will speak on “Building the World of 2020.” Eric Sprott, CEO of Sprott Family Office, will dive into “Current Issues and Opportunities in Canadian Mining.” His perspective is always expert.
We’re also thrilled to have Flavia Tata Nardini, CEO of Fleet Space Technologies, discussing how space technology and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing mineral exploration by identifying areas that cry out for geological attention. And Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Onto discovery team will be presenting the prestigious Discovery of the Year: its Onto copper-gold deposit in Sumbawa, Indonesia. Onto is, in several ways, a very hot story.
Our integrated sessions are also unique. They combine sustainability, Indigenous and capital markets programming into dynamic discussions that cover all three critical areas. One standout session is “Success Stories and Challenges for Indigenous-Owned Clean Power at Mines,” which highlights real-world examples of how these important themes intersect. These innovative and integrated sessions offer a look at the future of mineral exploration and development.
INN: What advice do you have for attendees on maximizing their time at PDAC?
RG: It’s a little out of character for me to say, “Well, look at your phones.” But that is the place to start.
On PDAC.ca, look for “Schedule at a Glance” and identify sessions, presentations and exhibitors that align with your interests and goals. While you’re on that phone, don’t forget to register — doing so in advance will provide you with a QR code for quick and easy entry to the convention. A little planning goes a long way.
Take full advantage of the diverse programming, including the keynotes and technical sessions, as well as the sustainability, Indigenous and capital markets presentations and panels.
Don’t miss the standout networking events like the Network and the Canada Night Finale at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel — perfect opportunities to connect with industry leaders, peers and potential collaborators. By blending learning with networking, you’ll leave PDAC with valuable insights, new contacts and fresh opportunities.
INN: Final thoughts on PDAC?
RG: Yes — we really want young people to attend the Convention. They are our future! Attracting the next generation of professionals to the mineral exploration and development industry is a key priority for PDAC. The PDAC Convention is not just a global gathering for industry leaders, it’s also an incredible opportunity for students and young professionals to discover the vast career possibilities within the sector. Through dedicated programs and initiatives, PDAC is committed to helping aspiring professionals find opportunities, make meaningful connections and build fulfilling careers.
The Convention’s Student and Early Career Program supports this goal, offering a variety of comprehensive presentations, interactive sessions and networking events. Highlights include the Student-Industry Mixer, 20 minute mentoring sessions, guided trade show tours and the annual PDAC-SEG Student Minerals Colloquium.
These events create direct pathways for students to engage with potential employers, gain industry insights and even secure jobs or co-op placements. For mineral exploration companies, PDAC serves as the ideal platform to connect with emerging talent and assemble teams for upcoming projects.
Beyond the Convention, PDAC supports talent development through flagship programs like the Student-Industry Mineral Exploration Workshop (S-IMEW) — a two week, all-expense-paid experience that bridges academic learning with hands-on technical and business training in mineral exploration.
PDAC also collaborates with organizations like Mining Matters and the Mineral Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR) to promote career awareness, develop skills programs and foster a more diverse workforce. By investing in the next generation, PDAC is helping to ensure a strong future for Canada’s mineral industry.
INN: Final, final thoughts on PDAC?
RG: The Convention is affordable, and we are there for you!
PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and with over 1,100 exhibitors, this year's convention is sure to be a dynamic experience.
If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register.
You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
