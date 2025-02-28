Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

 Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at Booth 2825 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5. Rick Mazur, President & CEO and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice-President Exploration will be available to discuss the recently released drill results from the Company's Aberdeen Uranium project in Nunavut, Canada as well as plans for the upcoming 2025 exploration program. Allison Rippon-Armstrong, Vice-President Nunavut Affairs, and Richard Aksawnee, Manager of Nunavut Affairs will also be available to discuss our community relations outreach programs in Nunavut and upcoming events in the region.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Plan to stop by our booth and meet the Forum team to learn about our exploration activities in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut which has the potential to host Tier One uranium deposits like in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO 
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242856

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") regarding the prioritization of target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, October 10, 2024, and November 13, 2024 news releases, North Shore summarized work being done at the West Bear and Falcon properties with three priority areas established at Falcon, Zones 1, 2 and 3. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves

Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces our reserves as at December 31, 2024 with total proved ("1P") reserves of 4.5 MMboe and total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 9.1 MMboe, increases of 65% and 5%, respectively, from December 31, 2023 . The before tax net present value discounted at 10% ("NPV10") of our 1P reserves increased 53% to $177.7 million and the NPV10 of our 2P reserves increased 6% to $327.8 million . We also announce risked best estimate contingent resources of 4.5 MMboe (NPV10 $110.0 million ) and risked best estimate prospective resources of 10.2 MMboe (NPV10 $208.9 million ). The reserves and resources data set forth herein is based on an independent reserves and resources assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 26, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024 (the "GLJ Reserves and Resources Report").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its winter phase of diamond drilling at the 73,314 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 57.7% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 42.3%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, with access to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour plans to complete an initial 5,000-metre diamond drilling program in 10 to 12 holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed last year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced initial results of its recently completed airborne FALCON gravity survey across the 81,817-hectare Tabbernor Project, located near the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

"The results of our FALCON gravity survey have provided a critical next step in refining priority targets at Tabbernor." said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We have now outlined three key areas showing favourable geology, complex structural features and potential hydrothermal alteration - strong indicators of uranium mineralization. Our next phase of work will focus on further refining these targets in preparation for drilling."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Download the PDF here.

