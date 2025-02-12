Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Blackstone Minerals

BSX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Patronus Announces Takeover Bid for Matsa Resources

Patronus' offer for Matsa equates to approximately AU$33 million, or AU$0.045 per share.

Blocks spelling "M&A."
Maks_Lab / Adobe Stock

Patronus Resources (ASX:PTN) has made an on-market takeover offer for Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT).

Announced on Monday (February 10), the offer is for all the shares of Matsa not currently owned by Patronus and its associates, which together hold the largest shareholding interest in Matsa.

At an offer price of AU$0.045 per share, the deal values Matsa at about AU$33 million.

Patronus believes that this amount “represents an attractive premium” for Matsa shareholders, measured at 12.5 percent compared to Matsa’s last trading price of AU$0.04 per share on February 6.

Following the announcement from Patronus, Matsa released its own statement on Monday, saying that “shareholders are advised to take no action” in relation to the offer at this point.

“Directors of Matsa are carefully considering the unsolicited offer and intend to provide their recommendation to shareholders via the release of a target statement in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Patronus notes in its release that the purchase would be in line with its gold exploration and development strategy.

In Western Australia, the company has honed its efforts on its the Cardinia gold project. The asset holds a gold resource of 0.9 million ounces, with potential for expansion via drilling.

Patronus extends equal importance to its Northern Territory project in the Pine Creek region, which covers over 1,500 square kilometres and holds gold and world-class uranium deposits.

Matsa operates in Western Australia too, where its main focus is its Lake Carey gold project. The company is working to start mining at the site's Devon Pit gold mine, with a feasibility study due to be released this quarter.

Outside Western Australia, Matsa holds lithium assets in Thailand.

If successful in its bid for Matsa, Patronus said it will undertake a strategic review to assess and prioritize Matsa’s budgets and programs for its exploration and development projects.

“This may include an increase in funds being put toward advancing the existing projects held by Matsa,” Patronus said, adding that it will also work through each of Matsa’s and Patronus’ projects to assess their technical prospects, maintaining costs, expenditure commitments and overall commercial justification.

Unless extended or withdrawn, Patronus’ offer to Matsa will end on the ASX close of trading on March 24, 2025.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:PTN
gold investinggold stocksgold explorationgold developmentasx stocksm&awestern australiaaustralianorthern territoryGold Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.