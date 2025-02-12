- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Patronus Announces Takeover Bid for Matsa Resources
Patronus' offer for Matsa equates to approximately AU$33 million, or AU$0.045 per share.
Patronus Resources (ASX:PTN) has made an on-market takeover offer for Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT).
Announced on Monday (February 10), the offer is for all the shares of Matsa not currently owned by Patronus and its associates, which together hold the largest shareholding interest in Matsa.
At an offer price of AU$0.045 per share, the deal values Matsa at about AU$33 million.
Patronus believes that this amount “represents an attractive premium” for Matsa shareholders, measured at 12.5 percent compared to Matsa’s last trading price of AU$0.04 per share on February 6.
Following the announcement from Patronus, Matsa released its own statement on Monday, saying that “shareholders are advised to take no action” in relation to the offer at this point.
“Directors of Matsa are carefully considering the unsolicited offer and intend to provide their recommendation to shareholders via the release of a target statement in the coming weeks,” the company said.
Patronus notes in its release that the purchase would be in line with its gold exploration and development strategy.
In Western Australia, the company has honed its efforts on its the Cardinia gold project. The asset holds a gold resource of 0.9 million ounces, with potential for expansion via drilling.
Patronus extends equal importance to its Northern Territory project in the Pine Creek region, which covers over 1,500 square kilometres and holds gold and world-class uranium deposits.
Matsa operates in Western Australia too, where its main focus is its Lake Carey gold project. The company is working to start mining at the site's Devon Pit gold mine, with a feasibility study due to be released this quarter.
Outside Western Australia, Matsa holds lithium assets in Thailand.
If successful in its bid for Matsa, Patronus said it will undertake a strategic review to assess and prioritize Matsa’s budgets and programs for its exploration and development projects.
“This may include an increase in funds being put toward advancing the existing projects held by Matsa,” Patronus said, adding that it will also work through each of Matsa’s and Patronus’ projects to assess their technical prospects, maintaining costs, expenditure commitments and overall commercial justification.
Unless extended or withdrawn, Patronus’ offer to Matsa will end on the ASX close of trading on March 24, 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.