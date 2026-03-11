Pan African To Acquire Emmerson Resources in US$218 Million Gold Deal
The deal consolidates the companies’ joint ventures in Australia’s Northern Territory and expands the company’s footprint in the country’s historic Tennant Creek gold district.
South African gold producer Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) has agreed to acquire Australian explorer Emmerson (LSE:EML) in an all-share transaction valued at approximately US$218 million.
The acquisition will be carried out through a scheme of arrangement under which Pan African will acquire 100 percent of Emmerson’s issued share capital.
Under the terms of the deal, Emmerson shareholders will receive 0.1493 Pan African shares in the form of ASX-listed Chess Depositary Interests for each Emmerson share held. Following completion of the transaction, Emmerson shareholders will own about 4.24 percent of the combined company.
The deal consolidates ownership of the Tennant Creek joint venture, where Pan African is currently partnered with Emmerson to explore and develop gold deposits across a large tenement package in Australia’s Northern Territory.
“This combination with our trusted JV partner represents a strategically logical consolidation of our Tennant Creek tenement package,” Emmerson chair Mark Connelly said in a company press release.
Tennant Creek, located between Alice Springs and Darwin, is one of Australia’s historic gold districts, known for high-grade deposits discovered during a mining boom in the 1930s.
Pan African chief executive Cobus Loots said the acquisition would allow the company to streamline development plans for new discoveries in the district, including the White Devil gold deposit.
The company currently operates a mix of low-cost surface operations and high-grade underground mines across South Africa and Australia. It is forecast to produce more than 275,000 ounces of gold in the 2026 financial year.
Pan African’s resource base totals approximately 42.9 million ounces of mineral resources and 13 million ounces of ore reserves, providing a long-term pipeline for production growth.
Loots said diversification is essential in the mining industry, where individual assets inevitably decline over time.
“In mining you are exploiting a wasting asset – so you’re either moving backwards or you’re progressing,” Loots told Currency in a recent interview. “We don’t want to move backwards.”
The transaction remains subject to several conditions, including shareholder approval and customary regulatory clearances.
A shareholder vote is expected to take place in mid-2026, with completion anticipated shortly thereafter if the scheme is approved.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.