- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts Until 2025
Depending on market conditions, OPEC+ may start phasing out voluntary cuts of 2.2 million bpd starting in October of this year.
OPEC+ announced extensions for most of its oil production cuts at a gathering this past Sunday (June 2) amid struggling oil prices brought on by subdued demand and higher inventories of the fuel.
The decision, reached at a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, involves maintaining voluntary cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd) announced in April 2023 through to December 2025. The cuts were originally set to expire at the end of 2024.
Meanwhile, voluntary cuts of 2.2 million bpd declared in November 2023 will continue until the end of September 2024, after which they will be gradually phased out on a monthly schedule by September 2025.
Oil prices have been volatile in 2024, with Brent crude, a global benchmark, hovering around US$80 per barrel. This price level is below the fiscal breakeven point for many OPEC+ members.
The extensions are expected to address the current oversupply and support prices, which have been pressured by sluggish demand growth, particularly from China, and increasing oil inventories in developed economies.
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ announcement
Oil prices fell on Monday (June 3) following the OPEC+ announcement.
West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell to US$74.27 per barrel on the news, a decrease of 3.5 percent, while Brent crude for August delivery dropped to US$78.54, down 3.2 percent.
Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, noted that some interpreted the OPEC+ statement as bearish given that the phasing out of cuts is subject to market conditions.
“They were pretty clear that this is going to be data dependent. As we get to the end of August, if the fundamental picture looks worse than what we have now, they would pause that addition,” she told CNBC.
If OPEC+ phases out the 2.2 million bpd worth of cuts as currently planned, more than 500,000 bpd will return to the market by December 2024, and 1.8 million bpd will return by June 2025.
The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for December 1, 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- How to Invest in Oil ›
- Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? ›
- Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024) ›
Outlook Reports
Featured Oil and Gas Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2348.61
|-1.87
|Silver
|30.64
|-0.10
|Copper
|4.67
|0.00
|Oil
|73.57
|-0.65
|Heating Oil
|2.28
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.75
|-0.01
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.